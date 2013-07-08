July 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.89 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.65 percent lower.

* Japanese shares rose on Monday and the dollar hit a three-year high against a basket of major currencies after U.S. job creation accelerated in June, signalling growth in the world's largest economy is gathering momentum.

* U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts as soon as September.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's Finance Minister P.Chidambaram will be leaving for a four-day visit to the United States.

* Jaguar Land Rover is holding a press conference in Mumbai to launch the Jaguar F-type in India. (0630 GMT)

* The Supreme Court will conduct preliminary hearing on resuming iron ore mining in the western state of Goa and allowing shipment of ore mined before a halt in production late last year.

India's Reliance Communications to spin off real estate

GAIL's shale gas from US could be priced at $10-$11/mmbtu - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/dav49t)

Sebi gives consent to Tamil Nadu's proposal to buy stake in Neyveli Lignite Corp - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/cav49t)

To save rupee, RBI may go for direct funding of crude buys, bond issue - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bav49t)

Yes Bank may sell stake to PE funds to raise $300 million - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyt49t)

DoT may deny Bharti Airtel another hearing in "roaming" case - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyt49t)

GAIL eyes 10 pct stake in Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's urea plant - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xyt49t)

Red tape, graft mean India not such a super market for Wal-Mart

Telenor faces legal hurdle in transfer of its Unitech assets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyt49t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)