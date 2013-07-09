July 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.59 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher.

* Asian shares posted gains on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Wall Street shares spurred by strong U.S. job data last week, but investors were nervous over Beijing's new drive to reform credit to restructure the economy.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Monday heading into the start of earnings season, building on gains sparked by last week's robust employment report and pushing the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high set in May.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

LIC to buy Rs 400 bln worth shares in current fiscal year - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fac59t)

Maruti cuts output 25 pct; 200 contractors sent on leave - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/gac59t)

Under-recoveries plunge for OMCs, but ONGC's subsidy burden rises - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hac59t)

Jaguar Land Rover, DHL say strike contingency plans in place

India regulators toughen rules on FX derivatives to curb rupee fall

Educomp Solutions in talks with lenders to restructure its rupee debt

Union Bank of India cuts base rate by 25 bps

India cbank eases offshore borrowing rules for non-bank asset finance cos

India to review preferential policy for locally made electronic goods

JLR launches Jaguar F-Type sports car - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/dac59t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)