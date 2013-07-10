July 10 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.38 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.46 percent higher. * The euro stabilised on Wednesday after tumbling to a three-month low against the dollar after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating, while Asian shares edged up - helped by Wall Street's gains on optimism for U.S. company earnings. * U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors bet that companies will be able to surpass the low bar set for the earnings season, leaving room for better-than-expected results that could drive the rally further.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Truck financier Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd holds a press conference in Mumbai to announce a new bond issue, days after India's central bank cracked down on such issuances by an industry that has less regulatory oversight than banks and relies heavily on capital markets to fund business.

* Mid-sized lender IndusInd Bank Ltd kicks off Q1 earnings on Wednesday. The bank holds a press conference in Mumbai to announce results. (0930 GMT)

* India's money supply data. (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India asks oil companies to pick one bank for dollars: source - Reuters

India's Infosys says global head of sales quits - Reuters

India allows clients to carry excess FX derivative positions till July 30 - Reuters

Petronas in talks to sell stake in Canada shale to Indian Oil-sources - Reuters

MTN talks with Reliance Communications said to be stalled - Mint (link.reuters.com/zyh59t)

India's 2013/14 sugar output seen down 5.2 pct y/y - industry body - Reuters

Government to come out with action plan for textile sector - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/baj59t)

Tata Motors to make Indonesia hub for Southeast Asia exports - Mint (link.reuters.com/caj59t)

Govt to inject $2.3 billion into state banks over 3 months - Mint (link.reuters.com/daj59t)

Govt seeks assurance from Jet on deal with Etihad as ops shift to Abu Dhabi - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/faj59t)

KG-D6 supplies stop to GAIL's LPG plants - PTI in The Hindu (link.reuters.com/gaj59t)

Govt to review suspension of 3 drugs - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/haj59t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)