* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.53 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.26 percent higher.

* The rally in Asian stocks showed signs of running out of puff on Friday, even after a record closing high on Wall Street, while the selloff in the dollar paused as market attention turned to major Chinese data due on Monday.

* The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed on Thursday at record highs, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said it would keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate.

* Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 software services provider, will report first quarter results

* India will release May industrial output data around 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT).

* India will release consumer price index based inflation data around 1730 IST (1200 GMT).

* Reserve Bank of India deputy governors will meet representatives of bonds and forex market associations as part of their routine pre-policy discussions. (0630 GMT)

* RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan will launch state-run IDBI Bank's inflation-indexed bonds. (0830 GMT)

* RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will attend an event on banking and finance. (1130 GMT)

* The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers is expected to report that car sales in June fell for the eighth straight month. (0500 GMT)

No review of India's decision on gas pricing-oil minister - Reuters

British drug regulator recalls Wockhardt medicines - Reuters

US giant Liberty Media in talks for stake in Bharti's DTH arm; Bharti eyes valuation over $1.5 bn - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dex59t)

Govt plans talks on overseas debt sale after rupee slide - Mint (link.reuters.com/fex59t)

Oil minister Moily says revised gas price $6.83, not $8.40 - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/gex59t)

Major economic reforms after general elections: Montek Singh - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hex59t)

U.S. trade chief urges India to heed U.S. companies' complaints - Reuters

Iran asks India to settle all oil payment in rupees-sources - Reuters

EU to impose duty on Indian jet fuel imports following Mideast - Reuters

India's Elder Pharma board approves business restructuring - Reuters

Sanofi emerges top bidder for Elder Pharma business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jex59t)

India's May thermal coal imports up 19 pct on year - Reuters

Iraq offers 3 discovered oil blocks to India - govt - Reuters

India monsoon to revive after lull helps final planting - Reuters

India cbank clarifies rule on trade credit for imports - Reuters

India cbank extends relaxation on ECB cost ceiling till Sept 30 - Reuters

Government readies strategy to spur investment in manufacturing - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kex59t)

