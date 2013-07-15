July 15
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.3 percent higher.
* Asian stocks erased early losses on Monday, while the
Australian dollar popped higher as investors heaved a sigh of
relief after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the
region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by banks' strong
earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after an airplane
fire in London.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release monthly WPI inflation data for June on
Monday around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT).
* Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of India's plan
panel will speak at an event on Monday at 9.30 IST (400 GMT),
organised by India Private Equity and Venture Capital
Association. (0400 GMT)
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will first
speak on inclusive growth at an arts, science and commerce
college and later at a management institute. (0430 GMT)
* Delhi High Court will hear a petition by US drugmaker
Merck & Co, which has accused Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
of patent infringement on two diabetes drugs. (0530
GMT)
* India's environmental court is expected to deliver its
final verdict on the fate of the country's top copper smelter,
operated by Sterlite Industries Ltd, which was reopened on June
16 after a shutdown of more than two months following public
complaints of emissions.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
