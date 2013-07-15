July 15 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.3 percent higher.

* Asian stocks erased early losses on Monday, while the Australian dollar popped higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by banks' strong earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after an airplane fire in London.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India will release monthly WPI inflation data for June on Monday around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT).

* Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of India's plan panel will speak at an event on Monday at 9.30 IST (400 GMT), organised by India Private Equity and Venture Capital Association. (0400 GMT)

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will first speak on inclusive growth at an arts, science and commerce college and later at a management institute. (0430 GMT)

* Delhi High Court will hear a petition by US drugmaker Merck & Co, which has accused Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd of patent infringement on two diabetes drugs. (0530 GMT)

* India's environmental court is expected to deliver its final verdict on the fate of the country's top copper smelter, operated by Sterlite Industries Ltd, which was reopened on June 16 after a shutdown of more than two months following public complaints of emissions.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Dismal exports, production data deepen India's economic gloom -Reuters Infosys revives pursuit of outsourcing deals, retains revenue target - Reuters FIPB rejects four FDI proposals, defers one - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryg69t) A private tinge for coal sector via equity tieups - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/syg69t) TechM may buy Polaris' IT services business - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tyg69t) DoT wants key observations dropped in CAG draft reports - Mint (link.reuters.com/vyg69t) India set to sell retail inflation-indexed bonds via IDBI Bank - Reuters India's June car sales down 9 pct y/y - industry body - Reuters India cbank warns banks to strictly follow customer ID rules - Reuters Govt bonds best to raise forex: SBI - Times of India (link.reuters.com/wyg69t) Unitech arm UCP plans to sell IT SEZ for Rs 2,800 crore rupees - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xyg69t) New gas pricing norm may force Reliance to redraw investment plan - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zyg69t) Manu Anand set to take over as head of chocolate maker Cadbury India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bah69t) Department of Posts seeks Rs 1,900 crore from government for banking - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cah69t) Saroj Poddar weighs option to manage MCF operations with Vijay Mallya - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qyg69t) Nissan to unveil Datsun in India in cheap-car push - Reuters (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)