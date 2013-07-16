July 16 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.18 percent higher.

* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.

* Citigroup's strong earnings helped the S&P 500 end higher on Monday for an eighth straight day, the longest such streak since mid-January, though weak retail sales limited gains in a session with the lowest volume of the year.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 0900 IST (0330 GMT) in Jaipur.

* India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar is expected to address media after the inaugural session of an event organised by his ministry. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India central bank takes steps to curb rupee decline Indian inflation quickens in June, adds to govt woes Defence Ministry's new rule puts IT cos' deals worth $10 billion in peril - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ten69t) CAG raps DoT, seeks 549-crore penalty on Vodafone - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ven69t) Manmohan Singh to meet Cabinet colleagues on crucial FDI issues - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sen69t) Walmart's ex-employees being asked to sign pact to appear before US court in bribery probe - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wen69t) JSW steel eyes stake in Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kun69t)

Andhra Bank cuts BPLR to 14.25 percent from 14.50 percent Tata motors says June global wholesales at 84,458 vehicles Indian court rules Sterlite copper smelter can stay open [ID: nL4N0FL1YY] India's Exim Bank to offer loans for US FDA-compliant drug factories India cbank penalises 22 banks for violating customer ID rules POSCO may quit steel mill project in India's Karnataka - source Jet, Etihad dilute three crucial clauses in shareholder agreement to pacify SEBI, FIPB - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xen69t) Defence Ministry clears MDL-Pipavav JV with rider - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zen69t) EGoM on gas allocation to meet on July 17 - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bun69t) IRDA allows insurers to lend securities to the maximum extent of 10 pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cun69t) M&M sacks 500 temporary staff at Chakan plant - Business Line (link.reuters.com/dun69t) RIL caveats $16-bn gas spending with $8-10 price - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fun69t) PM forms inter-ministerial group to clear railway projects - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/gun69t) Sebi approves Neyveli Lignite compromise - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hun69t) Plan to raise FDI limit for media may have been put on hold - Mint (link.reuters.com/jun69t) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)