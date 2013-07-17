BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.25 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.27 percent higher.
* Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday, while the dollar held a three-week low on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative.
* The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony.
FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 1200 IST (0630 GMT) on the sidelines of a conference.
* HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to report another quarter of 30 percent profit growth in the June quarter.
* India's oil minister, oil secretary and company officials to be present at an industry seminar. (0430 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
* NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
India relaxes foreign investment rules in various sectors to revive growth
RIL can raise KG-D6 block output by 60 mmscmd - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/put69t)
Cipla, Alembic move court on new drug pricing - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nut69t)
Coal India, NTPC to sign fuel supply pacts as quality row cools
India's Jet says Etihad investment to be completed in a few months
Development Credit Bank April-June net more than doubles
Renault-Nissan to invest $2.5 bln in India over 5 years
Texmaco eyeing 'strategic alliance' with Kalindee - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mut69t)
Tata Power seeks to avoid fines on $2.3 billion loans - Mint (link.reuters.com/kut69t)
Essar Energy on lookout for partners for oil, gas assets - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/jut69t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.