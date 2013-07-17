GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.25 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.27 percent higher.

* Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday, while the dollar held a three-week low on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative.

* The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony.

FACTORS TO WATCH  * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 1200 IST (0630 GMT) on the sidelines of a conference.

* HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to report another quarter of 30 percent profit growth in the June quarter.

* India's oil minister, oil secretary and company officials to be present at an industry seminar. (0430 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India relaxes foreign investment rules in various sectors to revive growth

RIL can raise KG-D6 block output by 60 mmscmd - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/put69t)

Cipla, Alembic move court on new drug pricing - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nut69t)

Coal India, NTPC to sign fuel supply pacts as quality row cools

India's Jet says Etihad investment to be completed in a few months

Development Credit Bank April-June net more than doubles

Renault-Nissan to invest $2.5 bln in India over 5 years

Texmaco eyeing 'strategic alliance' with Kalindee - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mut69t)

Tata Power seeks to avoid fines on $2.3 billion loans - Mint (link.reuters.com/kut69t)

Essar Energy on lookout for partners for oil, gas assets - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/jut69t)