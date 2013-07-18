July 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.24 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.23 percent lower.

* Asian shares inched up to a near five-week high on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy easy for the foreseeable future, while the dollar held on to modest overnight gains.

* U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down the U.S. central bank's stimulus program was not set in stone.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India cbank to sell $2 bln in bonds on Thursday, the third stage of its risky three-pronged plan to drain cash from the financial system and support the faltering rupee. (0600 GMT)

* Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services provider, will report fiscal first-quarter earnings results for the three months ended June 30. (1130 GMT)

* Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd will likely post a net profit growth of 17 percent in the fiscal first quarter of FY14, slower than its average run rate of 22 percent in the past year.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India cbank to conduct first 3-day special repo for mutual funds on July 18 - Reuters

India to beef up markets watchdog in clampdown on suspect investors - Reuters

ArcelorMittal abandons dormant Indian project - Reuters

Rupee's plunge drives up offshore debt costs for India Inc - Reuters

Private equities set to exit Idea, HCL Technologies - Times of India (link.reuters.com/tyb79t)

Bharti Retail returns leased properties as Walmart holds back - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syb79t)

Blackstone to buy majority stake Agile Electric Works and listed subsidiary Igarashi Motors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryb79t)

Lanco coal handling berth in Australia gets green nod - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qyb79t)

Indian Oil restarting fire-hit secondary unit at Gujarat refinery - Reuters

Onion prices in India to sizzle until October, firing inflation - Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Etihad says working towards Jet deal deadline - Reuters

EGoM clears 3.56 pct stake sale in Neyveli via IPP - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pyb79t)

Singapore-based Sembcorp eyes stake in NCC Power Projects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyb79t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)