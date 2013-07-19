July 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.08
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.25 percent lower.
* Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in
a sudden reversal, sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend
election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control
of the upper house of parliament.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday
after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected
earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
further reassured markets.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Friday: Reliance Industries Ltd,
Bajaj Auto Ltd
* India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will address a
business chamber's annual meeting. (0430 GMT)
* An Indian court will issue a verdict on whether to add
billionaire Anil Ambani as a "witness" in an ongoing trial in a
case over alleged corruption in telecoms licences allocation
five years ago.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Tata Consultancy Services profit rises on
US demand
India's Mindtree April-June net up 51.79 pct
India cbank raises 25.32 bln rupees at OMO sale, much below
target
India cbank gets no bids at special repo auction for mutual
funds
India's Bayer Cropscience says board to consider
buy back
Container Corporation of India say board to consider bonus
issue
Jaguar Land Rover to increase 800 mln pounds
loan
Plan to hike iron ore royalty by 50 pct to hit steelmakers
hard - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cyj79t)
Global food majors PepsiCo, Mondelez, ITC and Britannia eye
major stake in Balaji Wafers - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyj79t)
Gitanjali Gems promoter, others barred from trading in stock
market - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyj79t)
Ashok Leyland to cut wages, reduce debt - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/fyj79t)
In a setback to Vedanta, first gram sabha nixes mining in
Niyamgiri - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/dyj79t)
