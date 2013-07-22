GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.11 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent higher.

* Government debt prices rose and stock markets around the world wavered on Friday when disappointing earnings results from Microsoft and Google gave investors pause after a recent string of gains that lifted major U.S. equity indexes to record levels.

* The Dow and Nasdaq stock gauges fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged on the market, while the S&P 500 index edged up to end at a second straight record high.

* Earnings on Monday: Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd

India's Reliance profit tops estimate on refining margins

India to sell $3.97 bln in debt quotas to foreign investors

India's Anil Ambani to appear as witness in telecoms case

RIL to invest $6.5 bln to regain lost glory of KG-D6 - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/dar79t)

SBI says needs $38.57 bln to meet Basel-III norms - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/bar79t)

Texmaco Rail to launch open offer to buy 30 pct in Kalindee Rail - Mint (link.reuters.com/zyq79t)

India's CRISIL April-June net up 38.49 pct

India police agency says Wal-Mart violated investment rules

India's Federal Bank June qtr net profit down 44 pct

RBI to treat loans to ultra power projects as secured debt - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/har79t)

Luxury items may cost more as govt plans import levy - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gar79t)

RBI seeks tougher forex trade curbs - Times of India (link.reuters.com/far79t)

Mundra overtakes Kandla to emerge as India's largest port - Mint (link.reuters.com/car79t)

Zuari shelves $838.4 mln urea project in Karnataka - Business Line (link.reuters.com/xyq79t)

Monnet Ispat may scrap proposed plant in Jharkhand - Times of India (link.reuters.com/wyq79t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Anand Basu)