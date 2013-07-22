US STOCKS-Weak jobs data, Syria missile strike spark safe-haven bets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.11 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent higher.
* Government debt prices rose and stock markets around the world wavered on Friday when disappointing earnings results from Microsoft and Google gave investors pause after a recent string of gains that lifted major U.S. equity indexes to record levels.
* The Dow and Nasdaq stock gauges fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged on the market, while the S&P 500 index edged up to end at a second straight record high.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Monday: Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Reliance profit tops estimate on refining margins
India to sell $3.97 bln in debt quotas to foreign investors
India's Anil Ambani to appear as witness in telecoms case
RIL to invest $6.5 bln to regain lost glory of KG-D6 - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/dar79t)
SBI says needs $38.57 bln to meet Basel-III norms - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/bar79t)
Texmaco Rail to launch open offer to buy 30 pct in Kalindee Rail - Mint (link.reuters.com/zyq79t)
India's CRISIL April-June net up 38.49 pct
India police agency says Wal-Mart violated investment rules
India's Federal Bank June qtr net profit down 44 pct
RBI to treat loans to ultra power projects as secured debt - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/har79t)
Luxury items may cost more as govt plans import levy - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gar79t)
RBI seeks tougher forex trade curbs - Times of India (link.reuters.com/far79t)
Mundra overtakes Kandla to emerge as India's largest port - Mint (link.reuters.com/car79t)
Zuari shelves $838.4 mln urea project in Karnataka - Business Line (link.reuters.com/xyq79t)
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)