July 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.7 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.16 percent higher. * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday, with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year.

* The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose, though disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making significant gains.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Tuesday: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

After China, JLR explores manufacturing bases in Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyw79t)

SEBI allows Fresenius Kabi India promoters to buy back shares - Reuters

15 pharma firms in legal mess over epilepsy drug - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/tyw79t)

India fully sells quotas to foreign investors in bond auction - Reuters

India's Shriram EPC in talks to sell cement business - Reuters

India's ING Vysya Bank April-June net up 34.62 pct - Reuters

UK competition regulator examines Diageo-United Spirits deal - Reuters

India's Larsen and Toubro says regulator allows co to sell up to 1 pct stake in L&T Finance - Reuters

Jaguar to launch mass market range in 2015-sources - Reuters

India central bank ties gold imports to export volumes - Reuters

Tata Motors gets Rs 4 bln service tax notice - Mint (link.reuters.com/syw79t)

Everstone to invest Rs 2 bln in Hinduja Leyland Finance - Mint (link.reuters.com/ryw79t)

Health ministry ups ante against patents - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qyw79t)

ONGC to offload 26 pct in $1bn unit - Times of India (link.reuters.com/nyw79t)

Govt set to ease foreign retail norms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myw79t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)