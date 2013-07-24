GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.54 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.02 percent up. * Most Asian stock markets edged up in a tentative morning session on Wednesday, while the dollar treaded water, as investors awaited the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity to gauge the health of the world's second-biggest economy. * The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: June-quarter earnings for Ambuja Cements Ltd, Cairn India Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, tightening liquidity further and making it even harder for lenders to access funds.Analysts say the RBI's new measures will keep equity investors worried on its policy stance, while stoking fears for more such moves in near future.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Indian central bank takes new steps to prop up rupee

Maruti Suzuki threatens to shut down Manesar plant - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xed89t)

Walmart tells govt can't meet 30 pct sourcing clause - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zed89t)

SpiceJet CEO Neil Mills quits - Mint (link.reuters.com/bud89t)

India's Coromandel International April-June net down 81.38 pct

Iran offers India $1 bln sovereign guarantee for oil shipments

ArcelorMittal gets 2,000 acres to set up steel plant in Bellary - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cud89t)

GDF Suez in talks to buy Hyderabad power plant for $200 mln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wed89t)

Government planning to overhaul SEZ policy to push declining exports - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dud89t)

ONGC, partners to invest 11 bln rupees in Cambay block - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fud89t)

PE deal values McDonald's franchisee, Westlife Development, at 51.87 bln rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gud89t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)