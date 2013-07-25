GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.55 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.44 percent lower.

* Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as Wall Street buckled under profit-taking, while upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide.

* U.S. stocks mostly retreated on Wednesday as falling utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Thursday: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, ITC, ACC Ltd and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd .

* Expiry of July derivative contracts.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Holcim restructures India operations to cut costs

India's Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit falls 10.7 pct as expected

India's Ambuja Cements Q2 net profit down 31 pct

Sanofi, Carlyle in talks to buy Elder Pharma's India formulations business-sources

Cairn India April-June net down 18.27 pct

Central Bank of India April-June net down 93.47 pct

Novartis India April-June net down 48.59 pct

India to sell $167.3 mln inflation-indexed bonds on July 29 - govt

Sebi puts rider on Jet Airways' stake sale plan to Etihad - Mint (link.reuters.com/juk89t)

Road min downs shutters on new projects till Nov - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kuk89t)

Moody's gloomy report on India's outlook; does not see much recovery in second half - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/muk89t)

NTPC to pump in Rs 89 bln to develop captive coal mines - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nuk89t)

Oriental Bank of Commerce hikes fixed deposit rates by up to 0.75 pct - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puk89t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)