GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
July 26 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher.
* Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday as the yen rose to a two-week high versus the dollar, with investors turning cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
* The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in Facebook a day after its earnings, but the broader market's advance was modest after another round of mixed earnings reports.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Friday: Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Wipro Ltd
* The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will deliver the inaugural address at the National Conference on Financial Frauds - Risks and Prevention, organised by an industry body in New Delhi. (0530 GMT)
* Oil minister Veerappa Moily to inaugurate a gas conference in Mumbai. (0530 GMT)
* India's foreign reserves and bank lending data (1130 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sebi looking at minority interest in Holcim-Ambuja Cements deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mes89t)
India's DLF to sell stake in insurance joint venture to pare debt - Reuters
Vedanta gets India court nod for merger of units - Reuters
India's Sterlite Industries April-June net down 22.30 pct - Reuters
S&P revises Tata Motor's outlook to stable from positive - Mint (link.reuters.com/nes89t)
Bata India April-June net up 17.64 pct - Reuters
India's monsoon about a fifth above average in past week - Reuters
Hindustan Unilever says LIC sold 67.3 mln shares of co - Reuters
India's June coal output falls as rain hits mines - Reuters (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct