July 29 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.24 percent. * Japanese stocks fell on Monday morning, underperforming other Asian markets as the yen hit a one-month high against a dollar hamstrung by expectations of dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve after a policy review this week. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.78 billion rupees of cash shares on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold 4.89 billion rupees worth of shares on the segment, exchange data showed.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Monday: UltraTech Cement Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd. * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board to consider Jet Airways Ltd -Etihad deal

India's Wipro signals demand pick-up after profit rise Etihad makes major concessions in favour of Naresh Goyal to speed up Jet deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sab99t)

Holcim may face LIC roadblock - Mint (link.reuters.com/tab99t)

Reliance, ONGC to work out sharing infrastructure in India's KG basin

US regulator tightens drug approval norms - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vab99t)

Higher rates weigh on India's weak balance sheets

India's Essel Propack April-June net up three fold

McLeod Russel India April-June net up 35.73 pct

India's forex reserves down at $279.20 bln as on July 19 - cbank

India's Tata Communications reports April-June net profit

India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals April-June net up 46.08 pct

India's Lanco Infra starts process to restructure $1.3 bln debt

Godrej Properties June quarter net up 130 pct

Tata Steel is eyeing the Indian iron ore assets of Stemcor-report (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)