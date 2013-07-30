July 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.23
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is higher 0.12 percent.
* Asian stocks wobbled and the dollar index edged up from a
five-week low on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy meeting at which it might offer clues
to the timing of its stimulus reduction.
* Foreign institutional investors sold 2.32 billion rupees of
cash shares on Monday, exchange data showed, while domestic
institutions were net sellers of 1.01 billion rupees in shares.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Tuesday: NTPC Ltd, Reliance
Infrastructure Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
* Also on watch, RBI's policy review. Traders say while a rate
cut is ruled out, they would be looking out for cues on how long
the central bank is likely to continue with its liquidity
tightening measures.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Jet Airways wins key approval for Etihad deal - Reuters
India tribal community set to block Vedanta bauxite project
- Reuters
India must not hurt growth in rupee defence - chief econ
adviser - Reuters
India cbank to manage liquidity as rupee stability trumps
growth - Reuters
JSPL leads race to acquire Indian assets of Stemcor -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kah99t)
Hero MotoCorp develops 3 new engines - Times of India (link.reuters.com/mah99t)
India banks' loans rise at a slower pace in June 2013 -
Reuters
Supreme Court issues notices to RIL, Moily, others in gas
PIL - Mint (link.reuters.com/nah99t)
India's Sesa Goa April-June net down 57.05 pct - Reuters
India's Prestige Estates April-June net up 75.85 pct -
Reuters
Oil companies pitch for another big hike in fuel prices -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pah99t)
Telcos got undue benefits of 38 bln rupees, says CAG - Mint
(link.reuters.com/qah99t)
