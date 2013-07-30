July 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.23 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is higher 0.12 percent. * Asian stocks wobbled and the dollar index edged up from a five-week low on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting at which it might offer clues to the timing of its stimulus reduction. * Foreign institutional investors sold 2.32 billion rupees of cash shares on Monday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 1.01 billion rupees in shares.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Tuesday: NTPC Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories * Also on watch, RBI's policy review. Traders say while a rate cut is ruled out, they would be looking out for cues on how long the central bank is likely to continue with its liquidity tightening measures.

