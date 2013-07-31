July 31 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.24 percent. * Asian shares were flat on Wednesday and the dollar held onto some slight gains as market momentum stalled ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and release of U.S. GDP data. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the day's big losers. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: United Spirits Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India agrees with unions to cut stake sale of Coal India - Reuters Hindalco manages to refinance 47 bln rupees for its Utkal alumina project - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyp99t) Potash sector rocked as Russia's Uralkali quits cartel - Reuters Government to divest 7.64 pct in National Fertilisers - Times of India (link.reuters.com/jyp99t) HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank chief's comments after monetary policy - Reuters Shree Cement April-June net down 19.32 pct - Reuters India's Petronet LNG April-June net down 16.97 pct - Reuters India's IFCI April-June net down 41.13 pct - Reuters Trent April-June net up 36 pct - Reuters India's Petronet LNG in talks for stake sale in Gangavaram project - Reuters India's Jindal Steel & Power April-June net up 28.31 pct - Reuters Jindal Steel & Power to consider share buy-back - Reuters ALSTOM India June-qtr net up two fold - Reuters India fixes upper cap for availing withholding tax benefits for foreign investors - Reuters Dr Reddy's to move away from generics - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/kyp99t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)