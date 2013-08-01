Aug 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.21 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.31 percent. * Asian markets got off to an indecisive start on Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided little clarity on the outlook for U.S. stimulus, leaving investors hostage to Chinese data later in the session. * The S&P 500 finished a volatile session nearly flat on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave no hint that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd , Bank of Baroda * Manufacturing PMI data for July expected at 0500 GMT.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Strides responds to FDA, continues shipments to U.S. - Reuters

India's April-June fiscal deficit at $43.57 bln - Reuters

India's June infrastructure growth slows to 0.01 pct y/y - govt - Reuters

SpiceJet in 'advanced' talks with Emirates for stake sale - Business Line (link.reuters.com/fex99t)

IRB withdraws bid for 96.30 bln rupees Mumbai trans-harbour link - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/gex99t)

National Spot Exchange suspends trading amid fears of default - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hex99t)

FIR against Wockhardt's clearing, forwarding outlets in Maharashtra - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jex99t)

Indian gold imports dropped in June and July-finance minister - Reuters

India raises $17 mln from share sale in fertiliser company - Reuters

India shortens govt debt limit utilisation period for foreign investors - Reuters

Neyveli Lignite price band for IPP set at 58-60 rupees/shr - Reuters

India's IOC raises petrol, diesel prices from Thursday - Reuters

Cross-holding rules in telecom to be abolished - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kex99t)

Chinese workers strike over takeover of Cooper tire by Apollo Tyres - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/mex99t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)