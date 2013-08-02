Aug 2 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange higher 0.50 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.41 percent. * Asian shares advanced on Friday morning after brisk U.S. factory activity data and a commitment to easy monetary policy by European central banks and the Federal Reserve buoyed Wall Street to record highs overnight. * The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 1,700 after strong data on factory growth and as major central banks said they would keep monetary stimulus in place.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's foreign reserves data scheduled to be released later in the day.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India cabinet approves 10 pct stake sale in Indian Oil - Reuters

India eases retail sector rules to lure foreign supermarkets - Reuters

India's Idea Q1 net profit nearly doubles, beats estimates - Reuters

India's Reliance Comm Q1 net profit falls 33 percent - Reuters

Finance Ministry plans to buy beaten-down shares of public sector banks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fyf22v)

Reliance, ONGC, Cairn in race for Myanmar blocks - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/gyf22v)

Aircel set to pay GTL Infra 18 bln rupees - Times of India (link.reuters.com/hyf22v)

Mandatory recall policy on cards; auto makers to face penalty - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyf22v)

L&T explores business trust model for infra arm's road portfolio to raise 25 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyf22v)

Reliance Industries to invest $4 bln more in US to acquire shale gas assets - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/myf22v)

India's monsoon rains maintain strength, seen normal in Aug-Sept - Reuters

India's MTNL says gets $61 million in tax refund - Reuters

INTERVIEW-India's cheap food plan falls short on scope, quality - Reuters

Govt in a rush to privatise six airports by year-end - Mint (link.reuters.com/nyf22v) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)