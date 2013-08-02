BRIEF-Atul Auto March total sales falls 3.91 pct
* March total sales of 3,174 vehicles, down 3.91 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3eMKI Further company coverage:
Aug 2 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange higher 0.50 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.41 percent. * Asian shares advanced on Friday morning after brisk U.S. factory activity data and a commitment to easy monetary policy by European central banks and the Federal Reserve buoyed Wall Street to record highs overnight. * The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 1,700 after strong data on factory growth and as major central banks said they would keep monetary stimulus in place.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's foreign reserves data scheduled to be released later in the day.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
India cabinet approves 10 pct stake sale in Indian Oil - Reuters
India eases retail sector rules to lure foreign supermarkets - Reuters
India's Idea Q1 net profit nearly doubles, beats estimates - Reuters
India's Reliance Comm Q1 net profit falls 33 percent - Reuters
Finance Ministry plans to buy beaten-down shares of public sector banks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fyf22v)
Reliance, ONGC, Cairn in race for Myanmar blocks - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/gyf22v)
Aircel set to pay GTL Infra 18 bln rupees - Times of India (link.reuters.com/hyf22v)
Mandatory recall policy on cards; auto makers to face penalty - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyf22v)
L&T explores business trust model for infra arm's road portfolio to raise 25 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyf22v)
Reliance Industries to invest $4 bln more in US to acquire shale gas assets - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/myf22v)
India's monsoon rains maintain strength, seen normal in Aug-Sept - Reuters
India's MTNL says gets $61 million in tax refund - Reuters
INTERVIEW-India's cheap food plan falls short on scope, quality - Reuters
Govt in a rush to privatise six airports by year-end - Mint (link.reuters.com/nyf22v) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)
* Says march total sales of 272,197 vehicles versus 305,800 vehicles last year
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)