Aug 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.87 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.12 percent. * Asian shares were soft in early trade as the U.S. dollar was on the defensive after data showed U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, while the NZ dollar dropped after a food-safety scare affected exports of the country's largest company. * The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended at record highs for a second day on Friday, posting modest gains despite a mixed employment report that showed U.S. hiring slowed in July. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: SpiceJet Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Reliance Broadcast Network, Tata Chemicals Ltd. * Monsoon session of Indian parliament. * India's services PMI for July (0500 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Anand Sinha will be attending an industry event on financial inclusion. (0430 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Some of India's NSEL members to take months to pay contracts worth $500 mln - Reuters Tata Motors cuts Pantnagar unit workforce by 21 pct in drive to cut costs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qen22v) Forward Markets Commission asks NSEL to create safety net - Times of India (link.reuters.com/ren22vc) Banks slam brakes on loan disbursals - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/sen22v) Coal India Q1 net falls for first time in five quarters - Reuters Vodafone may have to sell $1 bln Bharti Airtel stake under India licence rules - Reuters India's BHEL Q1 net falls 49 pct - Reuters Shell-ONGC tie-up may take roots in KG basin - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ten22v) Vodafone doesn't want tax talks under Indian law - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ven22v) No India capex plan for now: Apollo Tyres - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wen22v) India's Canara Bank April-June net almost flat - Reuters India partly revokes Roche cancer drug patent - Reuters Reliance Industries, IOC & Cairn India in race for Haldia Petrochemicals - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xen22v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Supriya Kurane)