US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 6 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.72 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is falls 0.82 percent.
* The dollar extended losses against the yen into a third day on Tuesday as markets questioned their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus as soon as next month, putting Japanese shares on the defensive.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday in the thinnest volume so far this year, following their record closing highs last week as a lack of major news left the market directionless.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Tata Power earnings.
* Standard Chartered will hold a news conference in Mumbai to talk about the half-yearly performance of the group as well as India operations.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
In struggle for clear message, India policymakers harm rupee defence, traders say - Reuters
Government puts NSEL in a spot, bans e-series contracts - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zys22v)
To shift 50 percent production from Pune if strike not over in a week: Rajiv Bajaj - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bat22v)
Reliance Power seeks tariff hike for ultra-mega power plants - Times of India (link.reuters.com/cat22v)
Coal India unions set to strike work; may serve notice on Tuesday - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dat22v)
JSW Steel and Jindal Steel may jointly bid for Stemcor India assets - Mint (link.reuters.com/fat22v)
Educomp staff not paid salaries - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gat22v)
Jindal Steel to buy back shares to boost investor confidence - Business Line (link.reuters.com/hat22v)
Indian fertiliser body files case seeking subsidy payment-Tata Chem exec - Reuters
Roche cancer drug suffers patent setback in India - Reuters
Orbit Corp defaults on loan payment - Mint (link.reuters.com/jat22v)
India's coal imports increase 48 pct in June - Mint link.reuters.com/kat22v
NSEL to pay 7,000 retail investors first - Times of India (link.reuters.com/mat22v)
RBI appoints director on Dhanlaxmi Bank's board on rise in bad loans - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nat22v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
