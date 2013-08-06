Aug 6 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.72 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is falls 0.82 percent.

* The dollar extended losses against the yen into a third day on Tuesday as markets questioned their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus as soon as next month, putting Japanese shares on the defensive.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday in the thinnest volume so far this year, following their record closing highs last week as a lack of major news left the market directionless.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Tata Power earnings.

* Standard Chartered will hold a news conference in Mumbai to talk about the half-yearly performance of the group as well as India operations.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

In struggle for clear message, India policymakers harm rupee defence, traders say - Reuters

Government puts NSEL in a spot, bans e-series contracts - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zys22v)

To shift 50 percent production from Pune if strike not over in a week: Rajiv Bajaj - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bat22v)

Reliance Power seeks tariff hike for ultra-mega power plants - Times of India (link.reuters.com/cat22v)

Coal India unions set to strike work; may serve notice on Tuesday - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dat22v)

JSW Steel and Jindal Steel may jointly bid for Stemcor India assets - Mint (link.reuters.com/fat22v)

Educomp staff not paid salaries - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gat22v)

Jindal Steel to buy back shares to boost investor confidence - Business Line (link.reuters.com/hat22v)

Indian fertiliser body files case seeking subsidy payment-Tata Chem exec - Reuters

Roche cancer drug suffers patent setback in India - Reuters

Orbit Corp defaults on loan payment - Mint (link.reuters.com/jat22v)

India's coal imports increase 48 pct in June - Mint link.reuters.com/kat22v

NSEL to pay 7,000 retail investors first - Times of India (link.reuters.com/mat22v)

RBI appoints director on Dhanlaxmi Bank's board on rise in bad loans - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nat22v)