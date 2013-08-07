Aug 7 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.47 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan lower 0.69 percent. * Asian stocks fell to their lowest since mid-July early on Wednesday following a second day of losses on Wall Street as uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will start to reduce stimulus kept a leash on market bulls. * U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying program. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's new RBI governor Rajan to attend FSDC sub-committee meet, cbank board meet * India Money supply data * Earnings on Wednesday: Tata Motors Ltd, Lanco Infratech Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

India names ex-IMF heavyweight as new cenbank chief, rupee at new low - Reuters

Infosys rejects claims of hiring discrimination in United States - Reuters

India puts on hold Mylan's plan to acquire Strides Arcolab's formulation business - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/jab32v)

SpiceJet renews efforts to sell a minority stake - Mint (link.reuters.com/kab32v)

Cognizant raises forecast as discretionary spending returns - Reuters

Ranbaxy facilities under review, says Health Minister - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mab32v)

HDFC Bank increases lending rates - Times of India (link.reuters.com/nab32v)

GAIL plans to sell part of stake in China Gas Holdings - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/pab32v)

Consider power producers' demand for rate hike: Power ministry tells CERC - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qab32v)

Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas faces winding up for defaulting on FCCB dues - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rab32v)

India's HDIL says promoters have not paid mortgage loan interest - Reuters

India's IOC aims to cut oil imports from Iran by 23.4 pct in 2013/14-Minister - Reuters (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Supriya Kurane)