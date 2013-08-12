Aug 12 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.6
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is up 0.8 percent.
* Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the
yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a
slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to
pare back some of their risk exposure.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly
decline since June as investors focused on when the Federal
Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Industrial production data at 1730 India time (1200 GMT)
* Consumer price inflation at 1730 India time
* Manufacturing output data at 1730 India time
* Earnings On Monday: DLF Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd,
State Bank of India
* The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reports
vehicle sales for July. (0500 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India unveils new steps to drain cash to support rupee
India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 loss of nearly $210 mln
India's Cipla April-June net up 18.5 pct
India finally updates 1950s company laws for 21st century
RCOM, Reliance Jio may ink deal to share fibre optic -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/pat32v)
Government may relax FDI norms for real estate sector to
boost fund flows - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/nat32v)
Finance Minister likely to announce steps to boost dollar
flows, tame widening CAD - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/mat32v)
Measures to boost special economic zones coming on Monday -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/kat32v)
Generic drugmakers face higher US fees - PTI in Mint
(link.reuters.com/fat32v)
Reliance Industries to raise $4 billion debt before Fed
tapering - Economic Times
(r.reuters.com/map32v)
Kingfisher house seized in Mumbai - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/jat32v)
Irish group CRH set to buy Indian cement maker for $250
mln-$300 mln-sources
India's balance of payment problems hamper rupee rescue
Hero MotoCorp says to launch in 10 international markets
India's TVS Motor board approves divestment of majority
stake in TVS Energy
India's MRPL April-June net loss narrows
India's Rural Electrification Corp April-June net up 31.58
pct
India's Fortis Healthcare April-June net loss widens
India's monsoon rains ebb to ease crop worries
India mulls guarantee for insuring refiners that use Iran
oil - source
India's TVS Motor Apr-June profit nearly flat
India's Ratnakar Bank says to buy several of RBS' India
businesses
India's Aurobindo Pharma reports profit for April-June qtr
India's Godrej Industries April-June net up 28.5 pct
India's Manappuram Finance April-June net down 66.5 pct
Venezuela delays may mar India's energy security efforts -
Mint
(link.reuters.com/hat32v)
Tata Motors to create 1,000 jobs at JLR plant in UK - Mint
(link.reuters.com/gat32v)
Birla plans to invest $1 bn in US chemical plant - Business
Standard
(link.reuters.com/dat32v)
CEA shock for Chinese power equipment - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/cat32v)
Meet on Tuesday on ECB rules - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/bat32v)
Government considers sops to boost auto component exports -
PTI in Business Line
(link.reuters.com/zys32v)
Only PSU oil explorers may get to explore shale resources:
Oil ministry
(link.reuters.com/xys32v)
NSEL opens escrow account to clear dues of small investors -
PTI in Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/wys32v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)