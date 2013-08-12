Aug 12 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.6 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.8 percent.

* Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to pare back some of their risk exposure.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as investors focused on when the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Industrial production data at 1730 India time (1200 GMT)

* Consumer price inflation at 1730 India time

* Manufacturing output data at 1730 India time

* Earnings On Monday: DLF Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd,

State Bank of India

* The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reports vehicle sales for July. (0500 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India unveils new steps to drain cash to support rupee

India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 loss of nearly $210 mln

India's Cipla April-June net up 18.5 pct

India finally updates 1950s company laws for 21st century

RCOM, Reliance Jio may ink deal to share fibre optic - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pat32v)

Government may relax FDI norms for real estate sector to boost fund flows - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nat32v)

Finance Minister likely to announce steps to boost dollar flows, tame widening CAD - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mat32v)

Measures to boost special economic zones coming on Monday - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kat32v)

Generic drugmakers face higher US fees - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/fat32v)

Reliance Industries to raise $4 billion debt before Fed tapering - Economic Times (r.reuters.com/map32v)

Kingfisher house seized in Mumbai - Times of India (link.reuters.com/jat32v)

Irish group CRH set to buy Indian cement maker for $250 mln-$300 mln-sources

India's balance of payment problems hamper rupee rescue

Hero MotoCorp says to launch in 10 international markets

India's TVS Motor board approves divestment of majority stake in TVS Energy

India's MRPL April-June net loss narrows

India's Rural Electrification Corp April-June net up 31.58 pct

India's Fortis Healthcare April-June net loss widens

India's monsoon rains ebb to ease crop worries

India mulls guarantee for insuring refiners that use Iran oil - source

India's TVS Motor Apr-June profit nearly flat

India's Ratnakar Bank says to buy several of RBS' India businesses

India's Aurobindo Pharma reports profit for April-June qtr

India's Godrej Industries April-June net up 28.5 pct

India's Manappuram Finance April-June net down 66.5 pct

Venezuela delays may mar India's energy security efforts - Mint (link.reuters.com/hat32v)

Tata Motors to create 1,000 jobs at JLR plant in UK - Mint (link.reuters.com/gat32v)

Birla plans to invest $1 bn in US chemical plant - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dat32v)

CEA shock for Chinese power equipment - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cat32v)

Meet on Tuesday on ECB rules - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bat32v)

Government considers sops to boost auto component exports - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/zys32v)

Only PSU oil explorers may get to explore shale resources: Oil ministry (link.reuters.com/xys32v)

NSEL opens escrow account to clear dues of small investors - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wys32v)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)