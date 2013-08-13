Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 13 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.35 percent.
* Japanese shares rose and the yen eased after a report on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the impact of a planned two-stage increase in the sales tax.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Tuesday: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd.
* India's finance minister may announce hike in import tax to support the rupee. (0530 GMT)
India unveils new steps to prop up troubled rupee
India's June industrial output contracts 2.2 pct y/y - govt
India CPI inflation slows to 9.64 pct in July - govt
Switch to coal power held back in gas-starved India
India's gold guzzling still high, spurs neighbours to act
Low-grade iron ore may help tackle India's steel headache
Profit slumps at India's ONGC on provisions, write-offs
Solution at Chakan in sight, says Bajaj Auto - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/baz32v)
Jaguar Land Rover to recall 11,852 vehicles in China - Mint (link.reuters.com/caz32v)
L&T to spin off hydrocarbon unit - Business Line (link.reuters.com/daz32v)
Indian Hotels to decide on Orient-Express bid by next quarter
India's GVK looks to reschedule debt as power business ails
United Bank Of India April-June net down 74.28 pct
Hindustan Copper April-June net down 61.32 pct
India's Kotak Mahindra Bank raises base rate, BPLR by 25 bps
India's HPCL April-June net loss narrows
Govt eases land requirement norms for SEZ to attract more investors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/faz32v)
Three European banks under Sebi scanner for round-tripping - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/gaz32v)
Changed FDI housing norms to attract mid-level developers - Mint (link.reuters.com/haz32v)
ICICI Bank to sell Mumbai property for Rs 1 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jaz32v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
