Aug 13 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.35 percent.

* Japanese shares rose and the yen eased after a report on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the impact of a planned two-stage increase in the sales tax.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Tuesday: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd.

* India's finance minister may announce hike in import tax to support the rupee. (0530 GMT)

India unveils new steps to prop up troubled rupee

India's June industrial output contracts 2.2 pct y/y - govt

India CPI inflation slows to 9.64 pct in July - govt

Switch to coal power held back in gas-starved India

India's gold guzzling still high, spurs neighbours to act

Low-grade iron ore may help tackle India's steel headache

Profit slumps at India's ONGC on provisions, write-offs

Solution at Chakan in sight, says Bajaj Auto - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/baz32v)

Jaguar Land Rover to recall 11,852 vehicles in China - Mint (link.reuters.com/caz32v)

L&T to spin off hydrocarbon unit - Business Line (link.reuters.com/daz32v)

Indian Hotels to decide on Orient-Express bid by next quarter

India's GVK looks to reschedule debt as power business ails

United Bank Of India April-June net down 74.28 pct

Hindustan Copper April-June net down 61.32 pct

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank raises base rate, BPLR by 25 bps

India's HPCL April-June net loss narrows

Govt eases land requirement norms for SEZ to attract more investors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/faz32v)

Three European banks under Sebi scanner for round-tripping - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/gaz32v)

Changed FDI housing norms to attract mid-level developers - Mint (link.reuters.com/haz32v)

ICICI Bank to sell Mumbai property for Rs 1 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jaz32v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)