Aug 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.3 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.13 percent.

* The dollar held a stronger tone into Asian trade on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start paring its monetary stimulus, with the weaker yen helping Japanese stocks rise to one-week highs.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic data including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position in the stock.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for July around 0630 GMT (1200 IST).

* Indian government may announce measures to curb imports of items such as TV, fridges and air conditioners to prop up rupee.

* Earnings On Wednesday: Essar Oil Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tata Steel sees demand in Europe recovering this year -

House panel for 'blanket ban' on FDI in pharma - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xuf42v)

Birla re-evaluates Rs 150 bln projects for flagship co Hindalco Industries - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zuf42v)

India's Bajaj Auto says workers call off strike at Chakan plant -

NSEL investors fear default; brace for legal battle - Mint (link.reuters.com/byf42v)

Government plans fresh impetus to 'public-private partnership' to push growth - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cyf42v)

DLF says debt may fall below Rs 155 bln by fiscal-end - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyf42v)

Mines minister says Stemcor violated rules to buy mining rights - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dyf42v)

Rs 63 billion bonanza as Cabinet panel okays funding to buy 10,000 buses - Business Line (link.reuters.com/fyf42v)

India's BPCL posts April-June net profit -

India's Voltas April-June net down 48.50 pct -

Escorts April-June net up over three fold -

Indian Oil Corp to raise $500 mln via syndicated loan by end-Aug -

India's IVRCL April-June net loss widens -

Max India April-June net down 81.19 pct -

India's JBF Industries board to consider share buyback -

Indian cabinet approves 3.56 pct stake sale in Neyveli Lignite -

Britannia puts industrial land in Chennai up for sale - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gyf42v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)