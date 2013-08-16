Aug 16 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.73 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.41 percent.

* Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at two-month highs, the dollar was nursing losses and Treasury yields were at two-year highs as traders debated what differing signals meant for the timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.

* U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage drop since late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading volume after poor results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and Cisco.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time

India curbs FX outflows, targets gold imports in new rupee salvo -

India's NSEL to settle $906 mln in outstanding contracts over 7 mths -

India's Tata Motors global wholesale vehicle sales falls 14 pct in July -

Maruti Suzuki cuts FY14 domestic growth forecast by a third to 2 pct - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jet42v)

SingTel raises stake in India's Bharti Airtel for S$384 million -

ONGC's stake sale talks with ConocoPhillips, Shell hit defence ministry roadblock - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ket42v)

Jaguar recalls 2,929 cars in US for stalling and window issues -

Reliance Industries plans to bid for oil & gas blocks in Iraq - Financial Chronicle (r.reuters.com/geq42v)

Rs 400 bln Delhi project stuck even as PMO tries pushing DDA - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/met42v)

Telecom companies seek to increase mobile call rates by 10p/minute - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/het42v)

Telcos say high spectrum cost may increase rates by 50 pct - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/net42v)

India's SAIL says sees export sales doubling this fiscal year -

SREI Infrastructure April-June net more than doubles -

India's NALCO April-June net down 28.25 pct -

India's Bhushan Steel April-June net down 62.98 pct -

India's Pipavav Defence April-June net up more than three fold -

India's Gitanjali Gems April-June net down 76.42 pct -

United Breweries Holdings April-June profit jumps -

Future Retail posts April-June loss -

Parliament to take up National Spot Exchange issue next week - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pet42v)

Government ups LIC's investment cap to 25 pct under special circumstances - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qet42v)

RIL to invest $3.18 bn in R-Series gas field - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/ret42v)

ITI may soon get Rs 41 bln revival package from govt - Mint (link.reuters.com/set42v)

Orange County in California drags TCS to court - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/tet42v)

Walmart unlikely to convert $100 mn loan into equity of Bharti retail arm - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vet42v)

ONGC foreign arm eyes additional 10 pct stake in Mozambique block - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/wet42v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)