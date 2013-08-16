Aug 16 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.73
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.41 percent.
* Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at two-month highs, the
dollar was nursing losses and Treasury yields were at two-year
highs as traders debated what differing signals meant for the
timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus.
* U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage drop since
late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading volume
after poor results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and
Cisco.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India curbs FX outflows, targets gold imports in new rupee
salvo -
India's NSEL to settle $906 mln in outstanding contracts
over 7 mths -
India's Tata Motors global wholesale vehicle sales
falls 14 pct in July -
Maruti Suzuki cuts FY14 domestic growth forecast
by a third to 2 pct - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/jet42v)
SingTel raises stake in India's Bharti Airtel
for S$384 million -
ONGC's stake sale talks with ConocoPhillips, Shell
hit defence ministry roadblock - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/ket42v)
Jaguar recalls 2,929 cars in US for stalling and window
issues -
Reliance Industries plans to bid for oil & gas
blocks in Iraq - Financial Chronicle
(r.reuters.com/geq42v)
Rs 400 bln Delhi project stuck even as PMO tries pushing DDA
- Financial Express (link.reuters.com/met42v)
Telecom companies seek to increase mobile call rates by
10p/minute - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/het42v)
Telcos say high spectrum cost may increase rates by 50 pct -
PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/net42v)
India's SAIL says sees export sales doubling this
fiscal year -
SREI Infrastructure April-June net more than
doubles -
India's NALCO April-June net down 28.25 pct -
India's Bhushan Steel April-June net down 62.98
pct -
India's Pipavav Defence April-June net up more
than three fold -
India's Gitanjali Gems April-June net down 76.42
pct -
United Breweries Holdings April-June profit jumps
-
Future Retail posts April-June loss -
Parliament to take up National Spot Exchange issue next week
- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pet42v)
Government ups LIC's investment cap to 25 pct under special
circumstances - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qet42v)
RIL to invest $3.18 bn in R-Series gas field - PTI
in Mint (link.reuters.com/ret42v)
ITI may soon get Rs 41 bln revival package from
govt - Mint (link.reuters.com/set42v)
Orange County in California drags TCS to court -
PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/tet42v)
Walmart unlikely to convert $100 mn loan into equity
of Bharti retail arm - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/vet42v)
ONGC foreign arm eyes additional 10 pct stake in
Mozambique block - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/wet42v)
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)