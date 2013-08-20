Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 20 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.7 percent.
* Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries to two-year highs.
* U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session, as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected shift in Federal Reserve policy that could lead to higher interest rates.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to sell 110 billion rupees ($1.75 billion) of cash management bills.
* Indian government to push food security bill in lower house of parliament.
* P. Krishnan, additional secretary, department of economic affairs at event.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Moody's reiterates stable outlook on India rating - Bloomberg
Banks may be allowed to spread losses on Govt bonds - Business Line (link.reuters.com/xyg52v)
India targets TV imports by airline passengers as rupee plummets -
Government mulls currency swap to stabilise rupee - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyg52v)
India raises FDI cap in asset reconstruction companies to 74 pct from 49 pct -
Vedanta loses Orissa bauxite mining 12-0 - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/bah52v)
ONGC's foreign arm may block Chinese bid for Brazil oilfield - Times of India (link.reuters.com/cah52v)
Government to allocate gas from ONGC, GSPC fields to starving power plants - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dah52v)
Baring to buy Hexaware for up to $400 million - Times of India (link.reuters.com/fah52v)
India's June services exports at $12.35 billion; down 3.5 pct from May - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gah52v)
FMC trashes NSEL's figures - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hah52v)
ICICI Bank's UK, Canada arms to keep on repatriating capital - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jah52v)
At 14 mmscmd, ONGC's Daman to cut gas deficit - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kah52v)
Coal India labour unions call three-day strike from September 23 - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mah52v) ($1 = 62.9450 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
