Aug 21 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 1.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent.

* Asian markets were getting a much-needed reprieve on Wednesday as U.S. borrowing costs eased and investors everywhere hunkered down for minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, though some feared they might only sow more confusion.

* The S&P 500 bounced on Tuesday to end a four-day losing skid, as earnings from Best Buy and TJX Cos helped buoy retailers and consumer discretionary stocks.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills.

* Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker, holds its annual shareholders meeting.

India takes steps to support markets, rules out capital controls -

India cbank eases investment rules for NRIs in shares, debentures -

S&P maintains negative outlook on India's BBB- sovereign rating -

India looking at leasing gold bought from IMF - Business Line (link.reuters.com/man52v)

SBI says decision on merger of subsidiary in two days - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nan52v)

Apollo's $2.5 billion Cooper deal hits roadblocks in China over labour pain - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/pan52v)

Attorney General gives go-ahead for Balco, HZL stake sales - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/qan52v)

India sees good demand at foreign debt limit auction, cut-off low - sources

India's NSEL exchange makes part payment on forward contracts -

India poised for gold scrap supply surge as import curbs bite -

Fortis sells entire stake in Vietnam hospital chain for $80 million - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/ran52v)

DoT new guidelines pave way for full Internet telephony - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/san52v)

Land acquisition delays force NHAI to scrap six projects - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tan52v)

Dr Reddy's, Intas to tap India's Herceptin market - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/van52v)

PFC, REC dump issues on clamour for coupon - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wan52v)

