* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.96 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1.1 percent.

* Asian markets were thrown a lifeline on Thursday when surprisingly strong data on China's huge manufacturing sector helped offset rising U.S. bond yields, lifting currencies and shares from deep early lows.

* U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting offered few clues on the timing of a reduction in its bond-buying program.

* Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communications Ltd , third-biggest mobile phone carrier, is set to appear as a witness in a New Delhi court hearing a case of alleged corruption in telecommunications licences award five years ago.

Cabinet likely to consider Direct Taxes Code Bill on Thursday - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/was52v)

Asian Paints raises stake in Berger to 75.82 pct - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xas52v)

Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla to raise Hindalco stake to 37 pct for Rs 21.65 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zas52v)

India accepts Vodafone's informal talks offer - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fes52v)

Forward Markets Commission may soon become arm of SEBI - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/bes52v)

Carlyle in talks to buy 28 pct stake in North-based hospital - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/des52v)

