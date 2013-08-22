US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
Aug 22 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.96 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1.1 percent.
* Asian markets were thrown a lifeline on Thursday when surprisingly strong data on China's huge manufacturing sector helped offset rising U.S. bond yields, lifting currencies and shares from deep early lows.
* U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting offered few clues on the timing of a reduction in its bond-buying program.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communications Ltd , third-biggest mobile phone carrier, is set to appear as a witness in a New Delhi court hearing a case of alleged corruption in telecommunications licences award five years ago.
Cabinet likely to consider Direct Taxes Code Bill on Thursday - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/was52v)
India cbank chief, panel agreed on July rate action -
Asian Paints raises stake in Berger to 75.82 pct - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xas52v)
Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla to raise Hindalco stake to 37 pct for Rs 21.65 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zas52v)
India accepts Vodafone's informal talks offer - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fes52v)
India's June FDI inflows up 16 pct y/y - govt -
Forward Markets Commission may soon become arm of SEBI - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/bes52v)
Carlyle in talks to buy 28 pct stake in North-based hospital - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/des52v)
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: