(Adds global markets roundup and factors to watch)

Aug 23 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.04 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.1 percent.

* Asian shares rose in early trading on Friday after economic data suggested the global economy is expanding, which took the edge off persistent fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely withdrawal of stimulus.

* U.S stocks closed higher on Thursday in a trading session marred by a historic trading halt of roughly three hours on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a result of technical problems.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* RBI to release forex reserves, bank lending data.

* RBI to buy up to 80 bln rupees of bonds via OMO.

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of debt.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Fitch sends rating warning shot to India and Indonesia -

India fin min warns of flat first quarter, says rupee undervalued -

India cbank to continue steps to curb FX volatility: chief -

India cbank chief says FX reserves adequate to manage current situation -

Crashing markets spell trouble for India's privatisation plans -

Govt may go austere this year too, 10 pct cut in non-plan expenditure likely - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nux52v)

Adani Power's Maharashtra unit gets nod to charge more - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pux52v)

Reliance Industries' telecoms unit applies for new permit-source -

India's ICICI Bank increases base rate, BPLR by 25 bps each -

India's HDFC to raise mortgage interest rates by 0.25 pct -

Etisalat may buy Airtel's Sri Lanka operations - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qux52v)

FDI in news channels, FM radios may be raised to 49 pct: TRAI - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rux52v)

CBEC examining demand for cut in iron ore export duty: Chidambaram - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sux52v)

L&T to revamp engineering business - Mint (link.reuters.com/tux52v)

Hindalco said to seek refinancing on $2.7 billion of loans - Mint (link.reuters.com/vux52v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)