GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent. * Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high while the dollar nursed losses on Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. * U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, led by a jump in Microsoft shares, as trading took place without interruption a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered an unprecedented, three-hour trading halt. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reuters poll on what the key changes and priorities will be once Raghuram Rajan, the new Reserve Bank of India governor enters office in September. (0600 GMT)