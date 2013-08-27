Aug 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is down 0.74 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent.

* Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, while Brent crude held near a five-month high after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack.

* U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of chemical weapons "undeniable".

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is likely to brief the media on Tuesday. He is expected to talk about the approval of seven power projects by the Cabinet panel headed by the Prime Minister on Monday and other government initiatives.

* India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd holds its annual shareholders' meeting in New Delhi. (0430 GMT)

* Reliance Communications Ltd holds its annual general meeting in Mumbai. (0630 GMT)

Indian parliament approves $20 bln cheap grain plan for poor -

India extends monsoon session of parliament by a week to pass bills -

India considering payment proof for jewellery exporters -

Jaypee to sell Gujarat cement units to UltraTech at lower valuation: Sources - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sam62v)

Infosys plans to cut onsite effort by 20 pct - Times of India (link.reuters.com/tam62v)

Saudi Aramco eyes 30 pct stake in a Gujarat project promoted by ONGC, GAIL & GSPC - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vam62v)

Security norms eased for 100 pct FDI in telecom - Business Line (link.reuters.com/wam62v)

CX Partners in talks to buy Future Ventures' 28.3 pct stake in Biba for Rs 3 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xam62v)

NSEL's licence in Maharashtra was suspended in December - Mint (link.reuters.com/zam62v)

India's HPCL to operate Vizag plant at 60 pct capacity for 10 days -

India cbank to buy 80 bln rupees of bonds via OMO on Aug 30 -

