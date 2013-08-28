BUZZ-India's Bhushan Steel surges to 20-mth high after report on loan restructuring
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
Aug 28 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 1.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1 percent.
* Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government knocked Asian equities on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a two-month low, and pushed oil prices and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs.
* Wall Street stocks suffered their worst day since June on Tuesday, slumping in a broad decline as geopolitical uncertainty rose over a possible U.S.-led military strike by the West against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India cbank chief at award function at 1030 GMT
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Indian PM asks oil minister to slash imports by $25 bln in 2013/14 -
India can't afford to grow at less than 8 pct - minister
The rupee is where? Currency collapse confounds India Inc -
Moody's places ICICI Bank Limited, $350 Million USCP Program on review for upgrade -
FIPB clears $1.85-billion Mylan-Strides deal - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tyr62v)
Nano diesel, CNG models soon: Tata Motors - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/wyr62v)
Maruti Suzuki to delay Gujarat plant amid sales slump - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyr62v)
NSEL promoter lines up bridge loan of Rs 1.77 billion to placate small investors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyr62vc) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
