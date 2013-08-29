Aug 29 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.9
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent.
* Asian shares stabilised on Thursday after two days of steep
losses as fears abated that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a
military strike on Syria, and oil prices retreated from a
six-month peak.
* Wall Street rose on Wednesday as energy shares rallied on
higher oil prices as the United States and its allies edged
closer to military action against Syria.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Expiry of August equity derivative contracts
* The Reserve Bank of India's outgoing Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao will give a lecture on "Five Years of leading RBI -
Looking Ahead by Looking Back".
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India cenbank to sell dollars to oil companies to shore up
rupee -
Infosys Americas head, seen as CEO contender, resigns -
Bharti Airtel says Christian de Faria to join Airtel Africa
-
Karnataka mines restart operations after meeting environment
norms - Mint (link.reuters.com/fyx62v)
Sugarcane fair price for sugar year 2015 might be raised
marginally - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gyx62v)
Shree Renuka Sugars may sell stake in Brazil unit - Times of
India (link.reuters.com/hyx62v)
India's market regulator issues new guidelines on conflict
of interest -
BRICS agree capital structure for development bank - WSJ -
Rupee plunge won't hit India's debt payment capacity: Atsi
Sheth, Moody's - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyx62v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)