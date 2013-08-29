Aug 29 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.9 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent.

* Asian shares stabilised on Thursday after two days of steep losses as fears abated that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a military strike on Syria, and oil prices retreated from a six-month peak.

* Wall Street rose on Wednesday as energy shares rallied on higher oil prices as the United States and its allies edged closer to military action against Syria.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Expiry of August equity derivative contracts

* The Reserve Bank of India's outgoing Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give a lecture on "Five Years of leading RBI - Looking Ahead by Looking Back".

India cenbank to sell dollars to oil companies to shore up rupee -

Infosys Americas head, seen as CEO contender, resigns -

Bharti Airtel says Christian de Faria to join Airtel Africa -

Karnataka mines restart operations after meeting environment norms - Mint (link.reuters.com/fyx62v)

Sugarcane fair price for sugar year 2015 might be raised marginally - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gyx62v)

Shree Renuka Sugars may sell stake in Brazil unit - Times of India (link.reuters.com/hyx62v)

India's market regulator issues new guidelines on conflict of interest -

BRICS agree capital structure for development bank - WSJ -

Rupee plunge won't hit India's debt payment capacity: Atsi Sheth, Moody's - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyx62v)