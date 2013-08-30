Aug 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.37 percent.

* Asian stocks rose in early trading and oil prices tumbled as a possible U.S. military strike on Syria appeared less likely. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday as the economy showed signs of improvement, but uncertainty over possible military action against Syria continued to pressure markets.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* India will release GDP data for the April-June quarter at 1200 GMT (1730 IST). The economy is expected to have grown at a dismal 4.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after growing 4.8 percent annually in the March quarter.

* India will release infrastructure output data for July (0730 GMT)

* India will release fiscal deficit data for April-July. (1030 GMT)

* India's foreign exchange reserves data (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

* NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's parliament passes land acquisition bill

India might buy gold from citizens to ease rupee crisis

Idea may get new licences soon - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myf72v)

India budgeted subsidy will cover food spending - finance minister

Bumper gas prospect Mozambique sets 32 pct gains tax from 2014

India looking at ways to lower fuel consumption to stabilise economy

India picks banks for Coal India stake sale, unions protest

India cbank chief says policy not to resort to capital controls

Ranbaxy's derivative losses may cross $1 bln - Mint (link.reuters.com/kyf72v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)