Nov 6 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.17 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.12 percent. * Asian stock markets were treading water on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month - depressing bond prices and lifting the dollar. * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday following two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the next several months.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Ashok Leyland, ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. to report second-quarter earnings.

Kuwait, Qatar & UAE eye ONGC petchem project - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/nux44v)

In a first, NTPC to start mining coal from Jharkhand - Business Line (link.reuters.com/pux44v)

India's Reliance Communications loses 10.5 mln mobile customers in Sept -

India's mobile users fall 0.7 pct in Sept to 870.6 mln -

Cooper Tire tells court its China partner was eyeing bid -

Tariff dodging takes its toll on India's highway developers -

Cognizant beats estimates as Obamacare boosts revenue -

Power equipment manufacturers offer discounts to revive growth - Mint (link.reuters.com/mux44v)

Mahindra Finance looks to enter South Africa for auto financing - Mint (link.reuters.com/kux44v)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal and Swati Bhat)