Sept 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent.
* Asian markets marked a second day of gains on Tuesday
after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted
shares and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S.
strike on Syria diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold and the
yen.
* U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday, a day after U.S.
President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization
for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to
delay any strike for at least nine days.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Oil minister Veerappa Moily to attend IORS oil conference
in Mumbai. [0400 GMT]
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and C. Rangarajan,
Indian Prime Minister's chief economic adviser, will be at a
book launch event. (0830 GMT)
* State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the
country's largest refiner holds annual shareholder meeting in
Mumbai.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's July infrastructure output up 3.1 pct -
ITC said to increase prices for some cigarettes by 10 pct -
Mint (link.reuters.com/has72v)
Telcos may have to pay for merged licences - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/jas72v)
Cooper Tire and Rubber Co's Chinese workers lock out U.S.
managers to protest Indian buyout -
Radico Khaitan in talks with Suntory Holdings to sell 26 pct
stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyr72v)
Steel Authority Of India August sales up 16 pct -
State Bank of India buys 23 pct stake in Bank State Bank of
India, Indonesia -
India's Religare Enterprises to acquire Macquarie stake in
wealth management JV -
India's July coal output up 1.18 pct y/y but below
target-source -
Kingfisher seeks $236 mln damages from engine-maker IAE -
Airline fuel prices hiked by a steep 6.9 pct - PTI in Mint
(link.reuters.com/kas72v)
ONGC, Essar Oil shortlisted to bid for Iraq's Nassiriya
field - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/mas72v)
NTPC to bid for ultra mega power projects worth 200 bln Rs -
PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nas72v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)