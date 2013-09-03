Sept 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent.

* Asian markets marked a second day of gains on Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted shares and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold and the yen.

* U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to delay any strike for at least nine days.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Oil minister Veerappa Moily to attend IORS oil conference in Mumbai. [0400 GMT]

* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and C. Rangarajan, Indian Prime Minister's chief economic adviser, will be at a book launch event. (0830 GMT)

* State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the country's largest refiner holds annual shareholder meeting in Mumbai.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's July infrastructure output up 3.1 pct -

ITC said to increase prices for some cigarettes by 10 pct - Mint (link.reuters.com/has72v)

Telcos may have to pay for merged licences - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jas72v)

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co's Chinese workers lock out U.S. managers to protest Indian buyout -

Radico Khaitan in talks with Suntory Holdings to sell 26 pct stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyr72v)

Steel Authority Of India August sales up 16 pct -

State Bank of India buys 23 pct stake in Bank State Bank of India, Indonesia -

India's Religare Enterprises to acquire Macquarie stake in wealth management JV -

India's July coal output up 1.18 pct y/y but below target-source -

Kingfisher seeks $236 mln damages from engine-maker IAE -

Airline fuel prices hiked by a steep 6.9 pct - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/kas72v)

ONGC, Essar Oil shortlisted to bid for Iraq's Nassiriya field - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/mas72v)

NTPC to bid for ultra mega power projects worth 200 bln Rs - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nas72v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)