GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent.

* Asian stocks faltered on Wednesday, while oil and gold held on to overnight gains after President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday but were far off session highs after top Republicans voiced support for U.S. President Barack Obama's call for military strikes against Syria.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Ex-IMF top economist takes charge as chief of Indian central bank (0530 GMT)

* India services PMI - August 2013 (0500 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

* NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's new central bank governor to step into eye of rupee storm

India cabinet approves increasing airline seats to UAE

India cabinet approves Mylan's deal to buy Strides unit - minister

SEBI revises circuit breaker rules

Environment ministry slaps 2 bln rupees fine on Mundra Port - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dyx72v)

RIL may go for arbitration if forced to sell gas at $4.2/unit - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/fyx72v)

Honda to increase motorcycle output capacity by 30 pct in India - Nikkei

Monsoon rains on Indian drive to curb gold imports -

Reliance Industries targets oil blocks in Venezuela - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyx72v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)