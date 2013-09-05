Sept 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 2.1
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.4 percent.
* Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive lead
from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the rupee
unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a positive
tone for emerging markets throughout the region.
* U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as a possible
military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong auto
sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Bharti Airtel Ltd annual shareholders'
meeting(1000 GMT)
* Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd annual
shareholders' meeting (1430 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
New India central bank chief raises hopes with action plan -
India scrambling to reduce oil bill inflated by sinking
rupee -
Left powerless by fund crunch and rupee, Tata Power
rethinks expansion - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/fuf82v)
SC slaps notice on Sanofi over cross-border deal - Financial
Express
(link.reuters.com/guf82v)
Indian lawmakers pass pension overhaul, foreign investors
wary -
Jet Airways increases fares by steep 25 pct - PTI in Times
of India
(link.reuters.com/huf82v)
Tata Motors to launch diesel Nano car by end of March -
KKR-led consortium may invest 6 bln rupees in Apollo
Hospitals group - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/duf82v)
ONGC, Shell may take stake in Nagarjuna's Cuddalore refinery
- Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/juf82v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)