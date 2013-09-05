Sept 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 2.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the rupee unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a positive tone for emerging markets throughout the region. * U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as a possible military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong auto sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Bharti Airtel Ltd annual shareholders' meeting(1000 GMT)

* Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd annual shareholders' meeting (1430 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

New India central bank chief raises hopes with action plan -

India scrambling to reduce oil bill inflated by sinking rupee -

Left powerless by fund crunch and rupee, Tata Power rethinks expansion - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fuf82v)

SC slaps notice on Sanofi over cross-border deal - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/guf82v)

Indian lawmakers pass pension overhaul, foreign investors wary -

Jet Airways increases fares by steep 25 pct - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/huf82v)

Tata Motors to launch diesel Nano car by end of March -

KKR-led consortium may invest 6 bln rupees in Apollo Hospitals group - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/duf82v)

ONGC, Shell may take stake in Nagarjuna's Cuddalore refinery - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/juf82v)

