GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat.

* The euro languished at seven-week lows on Friday in the wake of dovish comments from the European Central Bank, while a jump in U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar and kept Asian stocks in check.

* U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a third day after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, with caution capping gains ahead of Friday's payrolls report and its implication on the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's foreign reserves and bank lending data. (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

ANALYSIS-Darkest before dawn: Why some foreign investors are buying India

BRICS to commit $100 billion to FX fund, completion a way off

Sanofi close to acquiring Elder Pharma's local business - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gen82v)

Balakrishnan moves up another level at Infosys - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hen82v)

India's bumper monsoon season shows signs of waning

Banks can issue guarantee to non-residents buying shares, debentures without prior nod-cbank

Tata Motors to reduce suppliers to cut costs, ensure quality - Mint (link.reuters.com/fen82v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)