Sept 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 1.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.2 percent. * Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest in six months and showed a promising pick-up in export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's second-biggest economy. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors puzzled over the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its stimulus measures as they heard opposing viewpoints from top Fed officials. FACTORS TO WATCH

* The Indian government will unveil its market borrowing programme via dated securities for the period between October and March. (0930 GMT)

ANALYSIS-In policy debut, India cbank chief prescribes bitter pill -

Strides Arcolab to reward shareholders with up to 800 rupees per share after Agila sale - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ger33v)

Genzyme Corp files patent infringement suit against Dr Reddy's - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/per33v)

Apollo Hospitals may list trust on Singapore Stock Exchange to raise 25 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ner33v)

Now, Ranbaxy under Australia, UK scanner - PTI in Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/mer33v)

LG Chemicals backs out of BPCL's 50 bln rupees petrochemicals project - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ker33v)

RINL plans to merge OMDC with itself after share sale - Mint (link.reuters.com/jer33v)

Unitech told to repay Deutsche, Libor dispute goes to trial -

India HPCL's Vizag refinery to run at full rate by end-Sept -

Coal India unions agree to defer strike -

Selective stimulus plan in works to revive growth - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/her33v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)