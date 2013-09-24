Sept 24 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.8 percent. * Asian share markets got off to a soggy start on Tuesday while currencies dithered in recent ranges as a dearth of major economic news left investors to chew on the outlook for monetary policy in the United States and Europe. * U.S. stocks declined for a third straight session on Monday as Federal Reserve officials suggested the Fed could still begin scaling back its stimulus later this year. FACTORS TO WATCH * Grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines holds its AGM in Bangalore starting at 0800 GMT. * India's telecoms minister Kapil Sibal at an event where two state-run telecoms companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd will sign an accord for "operational synergy". (0830 GMT) * India's oil minister Veerappa Moily to hold a press conference outlining details of the ministry's Petroleum Conservation Mega Campaign (0930 GMT)