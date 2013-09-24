Sept 24 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.8 percent.
* Asian share markets got off to a soggy start on Tuesday while
currencies dithered in recent ranges as a dearth of major
economic news left investors to chew on the outlook for monetary
policy in the United States and Europe.
* U.S. stocks declined for a third straight session on Monday as
Federal Reserve officials suggested the Fed could still begin
scaling back its stimulus later this year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines holds its AGM in
Bangalore starting at 0800 GMT.
* India's telecoms minister Kapil Sibal at an event where two
state-run telecoms companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd will sign an accord for
"operational synergy". (0830 GMT)
* India's oil minister Veerappa Moily to hold a press
conference outlining details of the ministry's Petroleum
Conservation Mega Campaign (0930 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Fitch downgrades Indian PSU banks -
Moody's downgrades SBI to Baa3; changes outlook on financial
strength to negative -
India sticks to market borrowing target for 2013/14 -
India's grains output seen only slightly up despite ample
rain -
Videocon Industries' promoter sets floor price for share
sale at 177 rupees/shr -
RIL may put $10 bln gas plans on hold - Hindustan Times
(link.reuters.com/tax33v)
Aon Hewitt strikes 8 bln rupees leasing deal with Unitech -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vax33v)
Tatas eye 6 bln rupees Shriram group arm stake - Times of
India (link.reuters.com/wax33v)
RBI now against 0 pct EMIs for consumer goods; festive sales
likely to be hit - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xax33v)
