Sept 25 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take aggressive positions. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor caution. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH India takes first steps to open up shale resources - India approves first ever coal auction policy for private firms - Financial Tech says auditor warns 2013 audit can't be relied on - INTERVIEW-Holcim sees positive signs in India, its biggest market - Forest Laboratories files lawsuits against companies, including Lupin, Ranbaxy for infringement of co's Savella patents - India's Tata Motors unit to stop production at Spanish plant - Jaguar Land Rover to open new $160 mln R&D centre in UK in 2016 - Reserve Bank of India relaxes trade credit norms - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kef43v) Blackstone to buy IT SEZ in Gurgaon for 26 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mef43v)