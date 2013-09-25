Sept 25 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down
0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is flat.
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns about a possible U.S.
government shutdown and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take
aggressive positions.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending
their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a
possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor caution.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India takes first steps to open up shale resources -
India approves first ever coal auction policy for private
firms -
Financial Tech says auditor warns 2013 audit can't be relied
on -
INTERVIEW-Holcim sees positive signs in India, its biggest
market -
Forest Laboratories files lawsuits against companies,
including Lupin, Ranbaxy for infringement of co's Savella
patents -
India's Tata Motors unit to stop production at Spanish plant
-
Jaguar Land Rover to open new $160 mln R&D centre in UK in
2016 -
Reserve Bank of India relaxes trade credit norms - PTI in
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kef43v)
Blackstone to buy IT SEZ in Gurgaon for 26 bln rupees -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mef43v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)