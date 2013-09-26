Sept 26 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.29 percent.

* Asian share markets were left in limbo on Thursday as a paucity of major economic news left investors with little choice but to sweat out the latest battle over the U.S. budget.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and the S&P 500 put in a fifth day of losses, its longest losing streak since the end of 2012, on jitters funding for the federal government would run out and after a drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold a press conference in New Delhi. (0600 GMT)

* India's oil minister to speak at an energy conference on health safety and environment. (0330 GMT)

* Wipro Ltd Chairman Azim Premji, ICICI Bank Ltd CEO Chanda Kochchar, Bajaj Group head Rahul Bajaj, Shivinder Singh of the billionaire Singh brothers, Tata Sons director Gopalakrishnan are among speakers at the National Management Convention in New Delhi on Sept 26-27.

RBI asks banks to charge uniform interest rate on retail EMI schemes -

India cbank: Will take action including OMOs to ensure liquidity -

India central bank relaxes maturity tenure for banks under FX swap facility -

Jaypee puts cement units in Himachal Pradesh on sale - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kam43v)

NMDC to exceed production target of 28 mt this fiscal - Mint (link.reuters.com/mam43v)

India credit blues: rate hike squeezes corporate borrowers -

India's Maruti Suzuki likely to raise car prices in Oct -

India regulatory panel says remove cap on foreign investment in rupee debt -

Trai moots nationwide portability - Times of India (link.reuters.com/nam43v)

Tata Motors to roll out two SUVs with Land Rover DNA - Mint (link.reuters.com/pam43v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)