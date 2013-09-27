Sept 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down
0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.12 percent.
* The dollar held firm in early Asian trade after U.S.
jobless claims figures pointed to a improving labour market,
reviving expectations of a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus.
Both Japanese shares and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were little
changed in early trade.
* The S&P 500 and Dow snapped five-day losing streaks on
Thursday on positive job market data but gains were limited as
investors worried if Washington lawmakers would pass bills to
avoid a government shutdown and possible U.S. debt default on
time.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Fitch teleconference on rating action on Indian banks.
(0800GMT)
* Finance Minister Chidambaram at exporters conference in
Mumbai. (0930GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India cbank head: Neutral stance on rates for now -
Easy central bank policy risks new crises - Reserve Bank of
India's Rajan -
Government plans to reform power distribution - Mint
(link.reuters.com/bes43v)
Tata Tele , Sistema, Aircel in initial merger talks -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ces43v)
Tata Power threatens to shut 500MW Trombay plant unit - Mint
(link.reuters.com/des43v)
India's Omaxe says floor price for share sale set at Rs
135/shr -
Bank of India raises 10 bln rupees via Basel III compliant
bonds - filing
India's monsoon to hasten final retreat next week -
US approves Mylan's purchase of Strides unit, with
conditions -
Government notifies implementation of GAAR rules from April
2016 - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ges43v)
AirAsia says aviation ministry has granted key clearance -
PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/hes43v)
Bharti Airtel's 3G roaming pacts caused Rs 2 bln loss: CAG -
Mint (link.reuters.com/jes43v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)