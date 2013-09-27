Sept 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.12 percent. * The dollar held firm in early Asian trade after U.S. jobless claims figures pointed to a improving labour market, reviving expectations of a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. Both Japanese shares and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were little changed in early trade. * The S&P 500 and Dow snapped five-day losing streaks on Thursday on positive job market data but gains were limited as investors worried if Washington lawmakers would pass bills to avoid a government shutdown and possible U.S. debt default on time. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Fitch teleconference on rating action on Indian banks. (0800GMT) * Finance Minister Chidambaram at exporters conference in Mumbai. (0930GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India cbank head: Neutral stance on rates for now - Easy central bank policy risks new crises - Reserve Bank of India's Rajan - Government plans to reform power distribution - Mint (link.reuters.com/bes43v) Tata Tele , Sistema, Aircel in initial merger talks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ces43v) Tata Power threatens to shut 500MW Trombay plant unit - Mint (link.reuters.com/des43v) India's Omaxe says floor price for share sale set at Rs 135/shr - Bank of India raises 10 bln rupees via Basel III compliant bonds - filing India's monsoon to hasten final retreat next week - US approves Mylan's purchase of Strides unit, with conditions - Government notifies implementation of GAAR rules from April 2016 - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ges43v) AirAsia says aviation ministry has granted key clearance - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/hes43v) Bharti Airtel's 3G roaming pacts caused Rs 2 bln loss: CAG - Mint (link.reuters.com/jes43v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)