Sept 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.94 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1.05 percent. * U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. * U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday as a last-minute deal to resolve the budget battle in Washington appeared less likely, making a government shutdown more likely. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * June quarter current account, balance of payments data at 1130 GMT. * India infrastructure data for August. (Tentative) * Fiscal deficit data for April-August (1030GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click India's trade deficit to continue moderating: trade secy - DoT-defence spectrum deal may prove a 3G bonanza for telcos - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qab53v) Coromandel to merge subsidiaries, share swap at 7:1 - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/rab53v) India to keep iron ore export duty at 30 pct -finance minister - ING Groep may sell 43 pct stake in Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank emerges top suitor - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sab53v) Auditor questions Gujarat NRE coking coal's 'ability to survive' - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tab53v) BPCL-Videocon JV, Petrobras discover oil off Brazil's northeast - Mint (link.reuters.com/vab53v) Vodacom in talks to buy Tata Comm's South African unit for over $500 million - Mint (link.reuters.com/wab53v) India finance minister says favours cheap loans for exporters - India's forex reserves rise to $277.382 bln as on Sept 20 - cbank - India's Power Grid picks Citi, 4 others for $1.2 bln share sale-sources - MRF to invest Rs 10 bln in plant expansion near Hyderabad - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xab53v) DLF may sell Rs 9 bln assets to Shriram Group - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zab53v) SFIO probe calls Rs 17 bln Tata-Unitech deal in 2007 dubious and disguised - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/beb53v)