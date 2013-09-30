Sept 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down
0.94 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 1.05 percent.
* U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on
Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly
likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the
Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse.
* U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday as a last-minute
deal to resolve the budget battle in Washington appeared less
likely, making a government shutdown more likely.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* June quarter current account, balance of payments data at
1130 GMT.
* India infrastructure data for August. (Tentative)
* Fiscal deficit data for April-August (1030GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's trade deficit to continue moderating: trade secy -
DoT-defence spectrum deal may prove a 3G bonanza for telcos
- Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/qab53v)
Coromandel to merge subsidiaries, share swap at 7:1 -
Financial Chronicle
(link.reuters.com/rab53v)
India to keep iron ore export duty at 30 pct -finance
minister -
ING Groep may sell 43 pct stake in Vysya Bank, Kotak
Mahindra Bank emerges top suitor - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/sab53v)
Auditor questions Gujarat NRE coking coal's 'ability to
survive' - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/tab53v)
BPCL-Videocon JV, Petrobras discover oil off Brazil's
northeast - Mint
(link.reuters.com/vab53v)
Vodacom in talks to buy Tata Comm's South African unit for
over $500 million - Mint
(link.reuters.com/wab53v)
India finance minister says favours cheap loans for
exporters -
India's forex reserves rise to $277.382 bln as on Sept 20 -
cbank -
India's Power Grid picks Citi, 4 others for $1.2 bln share
sale-sources -
MRF to invest Rs 10 bln in plant expansion near Hyderabad -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/xab53v)
DLF may sell Rs 9 bln assets to Shriram Group - Times of
India
(link.reuters.com/zab53v)
SFIO probe calls Rs 17 bln Tata-Unitech deal in 2007 dubious
and disguised - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/beb53v)
