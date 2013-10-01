Oct 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.24 percent. * U.S. stock index futures and the dollar gained on Tuesday as some investors bet that Congress would pass a funding bill to beat a looming midnight deadline that could see much of the U.S. government begin to shut down in a few hours. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with solid monthly gains. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India Manufacturing PMI. (0500GMT) * India September auto sales INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's twin deficits widen, trade gap may soon ease - India's Aug infrastructure output up 3.7 pct - govt - India's external debt at $388.5 bln at June-end - RBI - Fresh blow for Indian government as ally convicted in "fodder scam" - India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Tuesday - ONGC plans fertiliser plant as output jumps - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fyg53v) Infosys, IBM selected for over 300 mn RBS contract - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/gyg53v) Cooper Tire shareholders approve sale to India's Apollo Tyres - Lanco Infratech to sell minority stake in thermal power plant - Mint (link.reuters.com/hyg53v) SEBI asks Goyal to sell 6 pct more in Jet Airways - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyg53v) Blackstone nears $40 mln exit from India property deal-sources - India cbank disallows refinancing ECBs at higher cost - Unilever warns emerging markets slowdown has accelerated - Mayaram Panel: Govt mulls replacing managements of Jignesh Shah-led FTIL entities - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyg53v) GMR, GVK can bid for six airports' privatisation - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/myg53v) Aircel close to paying Rs 10 bln penalty to tower firm GTL Infra - Business Line (link.reuters.com/nyg53v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)