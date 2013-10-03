Oct 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent. * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday while share markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the country's economy and its debt ceiling. * Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, the second day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, as political wrangling in Washington raised investor concerns that the stoppage could be prolonged. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court to continue hearing an appeal to resume mining in Goa, the country's top iron ore exporter where production and shipments were stopped a year ago amid a crackdown on illegal mining INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Bharti-Qualcomm deal faces regulatory hurdles - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vav53v) Companies failing to meet loan recast deadline may have to cede control - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rav53v) CARE downgrades Essar Steel to default grade - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qav53v) India's Tata Motors September sales fall 33.5 pct - India's Bajaj Auto September sales up 2 pct - India's Ashok Leyland to sell Defiance Testing & Engineering Services to Exova - India aims to cut Iran oil imports by 15 pct-oil secretary - Developing Asia can weather Fed's tapering, says ADB - No plans to reduce workforce: Ranbaxy - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/pav53v) Gitanjali Gems promoters reject board's 30 pct dividend plan - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nav53v) CARE Ratings plans to set up international arm - Business Line (link.reuters.com/mav53v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)