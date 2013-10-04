Oct 4 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.1 percent.

* The dollar languished near an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. budget standoff dragged on, heightening fears it could become embroiled in the likely struggle later this month to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.

* U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that a budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with much more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* RBI Governor Rajan at board meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (1030GMT)

* India forex reserves, bank lending at 1130 GMT.

* India Services PMI at 0500 GMT.

India to offer cheap loans for bikes, fridges to stimulate growth -

Sluggish India economy, tight credit take toll on smaller firms -

India Ratings downgrades ABG Shipyard's Rs 2 bln NCD to default - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vac63v)

Tata, Srei Infrastructure look to sell majority stake in Viom Networks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wac63v)

Etihad wins India cabinet approval for $330 mln Jet stake buy - minister -

Amazed by stellar show, Honda weighing third car plant in India - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xac63v)

Private equity firm TPG eyeing minor stake in Manappuram Finance - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zac63v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)