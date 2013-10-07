GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.6 percent.

* The dollar, oil prices and U.S. stock futures eased on Monday as politicians in Washington showed no signs of making progress to resolve the U.S. budget standoff, while safe-haven gold inched higher. * US S&P 500 E-mini futures dropped Sunday evening, suggesting a weak open for U.S. stocks on Monday, after a weekend where little progress was seen in either resolving the budget dispute or raising the debt ceiling.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Interview with Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram following weeks of turmoil in the financial markets, which saw the rupee slide to record lows, and ahead of his latest trip to the United States where he will again to seek to woo investors.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India announces warm-up for world's biggest election -

Cooper Tire asks court to compel Apollo to close $2.5 bln deal -

Ranbaxy hunts for FDA-approved plants in India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruj63v)

Wal-Mart says retail plans with India's Bharti "not tenable" -

Government set to kill rupee NDF market by easing restrictions & lowering costs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/suj63v)

ICICI Bank raises Dabhol loan alarm - Times of India (link.reuters.com/tuj63v)

PE firms eye 24 percent stake in Bombay Dyeing - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vuj63v)

India cbank to conduct more bond purchases if needed-deputy -

India's market regulator approves simpler foreign investment rules -

India's market regulator approves simpler foreign investment rules -

Decision on Indian Hotels' Taj Mansingh lease extension on Monday - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wuj63v)